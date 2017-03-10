A Mt. Juliet man who became famous as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” last year has put out a solo album that is now available for download.

Dan Shafer, 57, has recorded “Rise Above,” a collection of nine original songs after gaining considerable notoriety on the competitive singing show as that season’s oldest contestant.



“It’s a positive record about rising above your circumstances,” Shafer said of the new record. “The Voice’ was a wonderful experience and even though I was only on twice, it gave me recognition throughout the country. Just because you get older doesn’t mean you can’t be relevant and sustainable and offer something.”

Shafer describes the new record as rock and roll “with a mix of acoustic and more intimate material,” he said.

He’s also performed live locally and around the country. Upcoming shows include the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois April 14, opening for The Sound of Purple, and The Uptown Lounge in Anderson, S.C., on April 22. Shafer is scheduled to play in Mt. Juliet at Del Webb Lake Providence Sept. 17.

Blake Shelton picked Shafer as a team member by Blake Shelton on “The Voice,” on one of the show’s blind audition episodes. Shafer performed “Marry Me,” and the version now has more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Shafer advanced to the battle round of the show and sang “Feel Like Makin Love,” by Bad Company in a duet with fellow contestant Sundance Head. Sundance Head was picked as the contestant to continue. The duet has nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

Dan Shafer's “Rise Above

iTunes

http://bit.ly/RiseAboveiTunes

Amazon

http://bit.ly/RiseAboveAmazon

Shafer website

www.danshafermusic.com.

