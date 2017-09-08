Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry killed in helicopter crash

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry perform during 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis at Bridgestone Arena on February 8, 2017 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

Troy Gentry of country band Montgomery Gentry is dead following a helicopter crash in New Jersey.

The band confirmed Gentry's death on Twitter Friday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey," the band tweeted just before 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Gentry was 50.

The duo consists of musicians Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry.

The Courier-Post reported that aircraft went down at the Flying W Airport on Fostertown Road around 12:37 p.m. local time Friday. The band had been set to perform this evening at the airpot which also houses a resort.

Two people were reportedly on board.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration told the Courier-Post a Schweitzer 269 "crashed in a wooded area off the end of runway 1," and that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would soon begin an investigation into the incident.

Tennessean