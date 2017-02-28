Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert lead star-studded Merle Haggard tribute

Musician and songwriter Merle Haggard performed at the Big Barrel Country Music Festival in Dover Del., on June 28, 2015. (Photo: Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images)

Merle Haggard would have turned 80 years old on Apr. 6. That day — which is also the first anniversary of the country music legend's death — his legacy will be celebrated during a tribute show at Bridgestone Arena.

The star-studded lineup of "Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" currently includes Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lucinda Williams, son Ben Haggard, John Anderson, Connie Smith and Bobby Bare. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets ($49.50 - $299.00) go on sale Friday at noon ET. A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go to the T.J. Martell Foundation.

Haggard, a man who influenced country music like few others, recorded more than three dozen No. 1 hits over the course of his half-century career. Many of his songs, including "Sing Me Back Home," "Mama Tried" and "Today I Started Loving You Again" are some of country music's most beloved and enduring classics.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean's website.

The Tennessean