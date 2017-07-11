WIVK to introduce new morning show hosts

Tony and Kris with Garth Brooks (Photo: Tony and Kris Facebook page, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A new era of country music radio will soon begin in Knoxville.

WIVK's longtime morning show hosts, Andy and Alison, are retiring after two decades. Their last show will be Friday, July 14.





Andy and Alison, WIVK's morning team (Photo: Custom)

On Wednesday, the duo will introduce their successors. According to WIVK producer Jimmy Holt, Tony and Kris will take over the morning show duties on WIVK.

Tony & Kris will be introduced as the next WIVK morning show Wednesday at 8am ET. Tony is from Ohio, Kris from Bama country. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/rnKchqvwGM — ((WIVK Jimmy)) (@wivkjimmy) July 11, 2017

According to multiple published reports, Tony Randall & Kris Rochester have worked together for 25 years, most recently hosting a syndicated show in Nashville. That show ended in May.

There's been no official word from WIVK on the future of the morning show.

© 2017 WBIR.COM