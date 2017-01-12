Young the Giant to headline April's Rhythm N' Blooms festival

Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs during Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 29, 2015. (Photo: Mauricio Santana, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Rhythm N’ Blooms organizers unveiled their first artist lineup on Thursday morning.

Young the Giant, Gogol Bordello, Dave Barnes, John Paul White, Cruz Contreras, Parker Millsap, John Moreland, William Wild, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Peak Physique, Bonnie Bishop and The Pinklets are set to perform at this spring’s Rhythm N’ Blooms festival.

The festival runs from April 7-9 in the Old City in downtown Knoxville. Tickets range from $75 to $190, plus fees.

Festival organizers will reveal the next lineup announcement the week of Feb. 13.

The first lineup announcement is here. We'll see you in the Old City, April 7-9! #RnBKnox 🎶https://t.co/Vmebu5klc5 pic.twitter.com/kOLFdkLXLm — Rhythm N' Blooms (@RhythmNBlooms) January 12, 2017

