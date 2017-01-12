WBIR
Young the Giant to headline April's Rhythm N' Blooms festival

Mark Bergin, WBIR 10:41 AM. EST January 12, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Rhythm N’ Blooms organizers unveiled their first artist lineup on Thursday morning.

Young the Giant, Gogol Bordello, Dave Barnes, John Paul White, Cruz Contreras, Parker Millsap, John Moreland, William Wild, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Peak Physique, Bonnie Bishop and The Pinklets are set to perform at this spring’s Rhythm N’ Blooms festival.

The festival runs from April 7-9 in the Old City in downtown Knoxville. Tickets range from $75 to $190, plus fees.

Festival organizers will reveal the next lineup announcement the week of Feb. 13.

