KNOXVILLE - Jon Heder, star of Napoleon Dynamite and Blades of Glory, is set to appear Monday in Knoxville to promote his newest film.

Heder, along with co-stars Karen David and Rizwan Manji, will promote The Tiger Hunter at the Regal Riviera Stadium 8 on Gay Street.

There'll also be a question and answer session with the actors about the movie.

The film takes place in the 1970s when Danny Pudi's character travels to America as a young man.

He becomes an engineer to try and impress his family and friends back home. Then, he loses his job. But he doesn't tell his people back home.

You'll find more information about tickets here.

The red carpet event starts at 7 p.m. Monday.

The movie opens in area theaters on Friday, September 22.

