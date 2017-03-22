New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May

Dolly Parton at the opening of Lumberjack Adventure (Photo: WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE - Dolly Parton's parents will take center stage in a new Pigeon Forge dinner show that's set to debut in May.

Dolly and her team revealed Wednesday that the name of the show will be Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Adventures.

The show, located at the former Lumberjack Adventures theater along the Parkway, will include new acts as "the Owens and the Partons do battle for the Pigeon Forge mill," according to a release.

PREVIOUS: New Dolly Parton dinner show to replace Lumberjack Adventure

“Now that Jennifer Nettles and Rick Schroeder have made my parents famous, I thought it was time to tell a story about them before I was around stealing the spotlight,” Parton explained. “Things were a lot more exciting before I was born and you’ll see it in this show! I am really looking forward to seeing the finished product in May after all the work we have put in this winter.”

In May 2016, Dolly Parton opened the new Lumberjack Adventure. It was previously the Lumberjack Feud Dinner Theater, which Dolly bought in 2015 to renovate and re-imagine. At the time, officials said it was a $25 million investment to create the new show.

Tickers will go on sale soon for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Adventures Dinner and show.

