One-day music fest set for Happy Holler next month

A free all-day concert set for August aims to show off Happy Holler and raise money to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Knoxville.

"Sunset on Central" will be 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Nine bands are scheduled to perform on two stages, with food trucks and other vendors expected to take part. Activities are planned for children, and dogs are welcome.

The focus will be at 900 North Central St. near Bearden Place.

Musicians that are to perform: Royal Teeth, Future Thieves, firekid, Mountains Like Wax, Blond Bones, Briston Maroney, Zack Miles, Shayla McDaniel and Daniel Flutt.

Several of the bands are from the Southeast, including Louisiana and Nashville. Others are from the Knoxville area including Maroney, a former member of the group Subtle Clutch.

VIP passes also will be available to sale starting Friday. They'll entitle the purchaser to stage-area access along with drink ticekts and food.

Happy Holler has been undergoing steady change over the last several years.

Once an overlooked, decaying area marred by the occasional prostitute, Central has become appealing to artists and beatnik types.

Restaurants, bars and stores have slowly begun moving in.

The storefront Modern Studio recently opened on Anderson Street, showcasing musicians, theater and comedy groups. Plans also call for a former tai chi studio on Central to be converted to a one-screen movie theater.

Central twice has been shut down for spring and fall Open Streets Knoxville events.

Sponsors for Sunset on Central include Pilot Flying J, Hexagon Brewing, Yee-Haw Brewing, Blank Newspaper, Fox & Fogarty and Knox Music Coalition.

Born & Raised Productions and Tennessee Tailgating for a Cause are putting the event on.

