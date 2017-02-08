Randy Travis opens up three years after a stroke almost took his life
Randy Travis gets frustrated as he tries to do things he took for granted before his stroke. Asked whether he is happy, the singer paused for several seconds. "Well ... no," he admitted. He then explained his frustration about his physical limitations Lar
WBIR 11:13 AM. EST February 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Parents kept girl with autism in cage
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
KCSO: Copule found dead in Cedar Bluff home
-
Police searching for missing Morristown teen
-
Vols hire Brady Hoke, Walt Wells
-
More East Tennessee schools close for illness
-
More schools closing for illness in East Tennessee
-
Warm temperatures with thunderstorms on the way
-
Muslim Community of Knoxville holds open house
-
Wednesday morning forecast
More Stories
-
Campbell, Fentress counties join list of schools…Feb. 5, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
-
Tornadoes rip through New Orleans area, decimating…Feb. 8, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
Historic Howard House for sale at $575KFeb. 8, 2017, 10:51 a.m.