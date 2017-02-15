Thomas Rhett and wife reveal adoption, pregnancy

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Gregory attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2016 Getty Images)

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are about to need not one, but two baby carriages.

The couple confirmed to People Wednesday that they were in the process of adopting a child from Africa in December when Lauren found out she was pregnant.

“I was in complete and utter shock!” Rhett said. “No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins.”

The couple hope their child from Africa will come home long before their biological child’s August due date to allow time to bond.

“I think the way it all worked out, both of us have such a peace about this whole process, that it’s so right,” Lauren said. “We could not be happier. We feel like 2017 is going to be our big year.”

