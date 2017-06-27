Rascal Flatts surprises bride and groom at wedding reception

Rascal Flatts (Photo: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK)

WATERTOWN, Wis. - A bride and groom in Wisconsin got some surprise entertainment over the weekend when country music trio Rascal Flatts stopped by their wedding reception.



Video posted to Facebook shows the group at the Sugar Island Barn in Watertown on Saturday. The band performed their hit, "Bless the Broken Road" for newlyweds Sara and Brandon McInnis' first song.

WATCH: Rascal Flatts surprise bride and groom



Sara tells WTMJ-TV they had planned on the DJ playing the song. Instead, a family friend had secretly asked the band to play it in person on their way to a country music festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



The band agreed, but the performance was kept a secret from the couple.



Lead singer Gary LeVox mentions in the video that the group was in the neighborhood and thought they'd stop by.

