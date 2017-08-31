Special WDVX anniversary concert set for Bijou in November

KNOXVILLE - East Tennessee's WDVX plans to help cap off its 20th anniversary celebration with a concert highlighting local artists in November.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 8 for the Bijou Theatre show, which will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. You'll be able to buy them through Ticketmaster's website.

The listener-supported broadcaster, which can be heard at 89.9, 102.9 and 98.9 FM and on WDVX.com, is calling it a variety show with an Americana focus.

Among the features will be a set put together by Cruz Contreras and Sam Quinn of the Black Lillies that focuses just on East Tennessee musicians.

International Bluegrass Music Association honoree Phil Leadbetter also will lead a presentation of bluegrass artists in a set the broadcaster promises will be memorable.

Look for announcements about more artists in the coming weeks.

Tony Lawson, senior creative consultant, and Katie Cauthen, WDVX program director, are producing the special.

Tickets also will be available starting Sept. 8 by calling 800-745-3000 or by going online at knoxbijou.com.

Some advance tickets also will be available Friday, Sept. 1, at WDVX's "Cheers to 20 Years" concert on Market Square.

WDVX sign

The station's history is colorful, including its start by a handful of diehard volunteers who broadcast programming out of a camper on a hilltop in Anderson County. WDVX now can be heard around the world and has indeed drawn an international following.

Its programs include a live noon show called the "Blue Plate Special" that takes place at the Visitors Center at Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive and the "6 O'clock Swerve" hosted by Wayne Bledsoe that is performed Thursday nights at Barley's in the Old City.

© 2017 WBIR.COM