Here's whats coming to Netflix in July

School's out for summer, and if you prefer to stay inside where there's air conditioning instead of tanning by the pool, here's what's new on Netflix in July.
Star Wars fans will be excited to learn Rogue One comes to the streaming service towards the end of the month.
Available July 2, 2017
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Best in Show
Boat Trip
Caramel
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dad
Deep Water: Season 1
Delicatessen
Disney's The Mighty Ducks
El Barco: Season 1
Emma
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Free Willy
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Here Alone
Jackass: Number Two
Last Night
Liar's Dice
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Matchstick MenMixed Signals
Available July 2, 2017
Available July 3, 2017
Available July 4, 2017
The Standups: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/thestandups
Available July 5, 2017
iZombie: Season 3
Available July 6, 2017
Butter
Speech & Debate
The Void
Available July 7, 2017
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Castlevania: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 8, 2017
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
Available July 9, 2017
Lion
Available July 11, 2017
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
Available July 14, 2017
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Coral--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friends From College: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/friendsfromcollege
To the Bone--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 15, 2017
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
Available July 17, 2017
A Cowgirl's Story
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Uncertain Glory
Available July 18, 2017
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Available July 20, 2017
Pretty Little Liars: New episodes
Available July 21, 2017
Last Chance U: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/lastchanceu
Ozark: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/ozark
The Worst Witch: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 22, 2017
Railroad Tigers
Available July 24, 2017
Victor
Available July 25, 2017
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Munroe Island
Available July 28, 2017
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Incredible Jessica James--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/theincrediblejessicajames
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 31, 2017
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 -- Date TBD
What's Leaving Netflix:
9/11: Stories in Fragments
America's Secret D-Day Disaster
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
An Unmarried Woman
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
Batman
Black Wings
Blazing Saddles
Blondie's New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
El Dorado
Flicka 2
Futurama: Seasons 1 - 6
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5
Hello, Dolly!
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Hugo
Kate & Leopold
MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
Samurai Headhunters
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Secrets: The Sphinx
Shuttle Discovery's Last MissionThe Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
Titanic's Final Mystery
While You Were Sleeping
Working Girl
Leaving 7/3/17
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
Leaving 7/6/17
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2
Leaving 7/11/17
Opposite Field
Leaving 7/12/17
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
Sleeping Beauty
Leaving 7/13/17
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Leaving 7/15/17
All That Glitters
Lessons for a Kiss
