Memphis-filmed episode of 'This Is Us' airs Tuesday

It looks like Randall wants to spend quality time with William instead of endless hours at the office, so on Tuesday night’s episode of “This Is Us,” the two take off for a trip to William’s hometown: Memphis.

The show loved by audiences and critics both is a “surprise” or “break out” hit, depending on which entertainment tabloid you read. But the Tuesday night NBC comedy-drama that introduces viewers to triplets on their 36th birthday and jumps around from past to present definitely is popular on television and on social media sites, where posters gently mock its tendency to bring the tears.

In Tuesday’s episode, adopted triplet Randall takes his dying biological father on a trip to his hometown. Randall, the character played by Sterling K. Brown, is black and was adopted by white parents when one of their three babies died during a high-risk delivery. He found William, played by Ron Cephas Jones, through a private investigator, but he was dying of cancer. William moved in with Randall and his family and started chemotherapy and announced a few shows back that he was stopping it.

In a conversation shortly after, William told his son he wanted to spend his remaining time doing things he hadn’t done, and one of them was learning to drive a car. Randall let him drive his pricey BMW and William talked of his childhood in Memphis, when the owner of Hoppy Records would drive up in his fancy car, sipping grape soda.

In the last episode of the show, career-minded and successful Randall suffered an anxiety attack that left him crippled in his office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tuesday’s episode, which airs at 8 p.m., picks up a week later and Randall and William set off on a road trip. Instead of the ensemble cast, this one filmed last month on the banks of the Mississippi River is just abandoned son and dying father. What happens is anyone’s guess — but get the hankies ready.

