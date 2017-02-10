Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake talk to Kim Holcomb about their roles in Trolls .

LOS ANGELES, CAL. - Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are a dynamic duo in the movie Trolls, which is now available on DVD.

Entertainment Reporter, Kim Holcomb talked to them about the movie, their characters, and whether or not they’re big “huggers” in real life.

HOLCOMB: "(The trolls) sing, dance, and hug. Which are you most comfortable doing with a stranger?"

KENDRICK: "Dancing? I guess…”

TIMBERLAKE: “Yeah, I'd say that's the least offensive with a stranger.”

HOLCOMB: “You won't hug someone if you've just been introduced? Are you a hugger, or no?"

TIMBERLAKE: "I'm not an off-the-bat hugger.”

KENDRICK: “I've never enjoyed a perfunctory hug.”

HOLCOMB: "(Anna’s) character is a true optimist and (Justin’s) character is a bit of a pessimist. Who do you really think you are at heart?"

TIMBERLAKE: "I'm going to follow that question with a question - what time of day are we talking?”

HOLCOMB: “Morning.”

TIMBERLAKE: “Pre-coffee?”

HOLCOMB: “Yes.”

TIMBERLAKE: “I'm definitely more my character.”

KENDRICK: “I'm more of a pessimist. I'm definitely a worrier, also, so even if I'm in a great mood, I love to ruin that!"

HOLCOMB: "Who do you want this movie to be for? What age do you think is perfect for this film?”

TIMBERLAKE: “Everyone... There’s something in there for kids that they would enjoy and it has a great message, but also jokes get slid in there that only the three of us can understand and (kids) wouldn't get. So I think there's something in there for everybody - not to just throw a tagline at you, but there you have it."

Trolls is rated PG and is now available on DVD.

Copyright 2016 KING