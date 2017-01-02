Katie Couric returns to Today Show for fill-in stint

Katie Couric and Matt Lauer anchor the Today Show on Jan. 2, 2017

Katie Couric is back on the Today Show anchor desk for a one-week stint to start the New Year.

Couric, 59, returned to the NBC morning show on Monday to substitute for Savannah Gutherie, who is on maternity leave.

"It just feels like I never left," the former TODAY co-anchor said Monday.

Couric left NBC and the Today Show in April 2006 to join CBS Evening News, where she became the first solo female anchor in weekday evening network news history. She then had a talk show syndicated by ABC in 2011 before serving in her current position as a Yahoo! global news anchor in 2013.

Next week, former co-host Meredith Viera also comes back to fill in as well.

Flashback! @mlauer and @katiecouric together at the TODAY anchor desk in 1997 and this morning in 2017! pic.twitter.com/g4zBrnHDlB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2017

Getting ready for a @TODAYshow live shot from DFW Airport and look who's on my monitor! @katiecouric & @MLauer pic.twitter.com/L9M6cVQ1t0 — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) January 2, 2017

Happy birthday to my birthday buddy, @MLauer!! Can't wait to see you back at the @TODAYshow on January 9th! xoxoxo — Meredith Vieira (@meredithvieira) December 30, 2016

