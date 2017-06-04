Megyn Kelly on new NBC show: 'It's a growth opportunity for me as a human being'

KUSA - This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for an interview with NBC's Megyn Kelly.

That will air on 9NEWS at 6 p.m. as part of Kelly's new show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

Regardless of the subject, Kelly says NBC viewers will get the same tenacious reporting she's built her career on.

9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark spoke with Kelly for a preview of the program. Watch that interview above.

I hope you will join us Sunday night at 7/6c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/qBw2KIVBil — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 3, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV