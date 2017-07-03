Mom at the Movies: Family-friendly July 4th box office

WASHINGTON - Fourth of July weekend is kicking off with a bang as two family-friendly comedies are hitting the box office today.

The House

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s The House promises big laughs as the two Saturday Night Live alum portray The Johansens, two dedicated parents who open up an illegal gaming operation in their suburban house in order to pay for the daughter’s sky-high college tuition.

“I really like being with my kids,” said Poehler to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. “And what we love about this couple is that they really love being around their daughter.”

Only parents truly know what great lengths one will go to in order to see their child succeed and this film provides comic relief for all moms and dads out there who have ever felt the pain in their pocketbooks related to educational expenses and just child rearing in general.

This over-the-top comedy is Ferrell and Poehler’s first big-screen pairing, so leave the kiddos at home folks and enjoy the R rated laughs—you deserve it!

Despicable Me 3

It’s sibling rivalry in the minion manor as the loveable grump Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) meets his long-lost charming, cheerful and more successful twin brother Dru (also voiced by Steve Carrell).

But will Gru be able to bond with Dru long enough to pull off the ultimate criminal heist? Well, the minions are cheering them on and maybe you will too!

And just how does Carrell pull off playing two sparring brothers?

“Dru has a higher-pitched voice and he’s a little sillier,” said the versatile comic to Entertainment Tonight.

The entire fam’ can enjoy the PG-rated Despicable Me 3, also starring the voice talents of Kristin Wiig.



Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. She is also a wife, mother of a rambunctious 3-year-old and avid movie lover. You can see more of her film previews and reviews weekdays at 9 am.

