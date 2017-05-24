THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219B -- Pictured: (l-r) Alicia Keys, Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

Chris Blue's life changed forever Tuesday night when he was crowned the season 12 champion of The Voice.

It's been an incredible journey over the past few months for the singer from Knoxville, Tenn., and here's seven reasons why his win is so amazing.

1. Chris Blue had to be talked into auditioning for the show.

About halfway through his drive to Atlanta for a preliminary audition, Blue said he decided to turn the car around because he didn't believe in himself. Eventually, his fiancé talked him into finishing the trip to try out.

2. He nearly missed out on being on this season.

During the Blind Auditions, all of the coach's teams were filling up fast and it came down to one final spot with Alicia Keys. She could've picked any of the other Voice hopefuls who took the stage before Chris, but she kept waiting for something special...then he showed up. It set up an incredible storyline with Chris going all the way from the final spot to the finale.

3. He wants to use the winnings for his fiancé.

The long-distance relationship between Blue and his fiancé, Stephanie, won the hearts of viewers across the country. Throughout the season, he used their experiences as inspiration for his performances, including his original song Money on You. After finding out he won The Voice, Blue told USA TODAY he can now give his fiancee the wedding she deserves.

4. His reactions.

During each results show, Blue seemed genuinely shocked that his name had been called. It culminated with quite the scene when he (and coach Alicia Keys) realized he was named The Voice winner.

5. He's got incredible dance moves (that even surprised his fiancé).

Each time Chris performed, show stopping dance moves were all but guaranteed. And turns out some of his family didn't even know he could dance like that. After the finale, his fiancé said he's actually a really shy and timid person and she had no idea he could dance like that.

6. He's never forgotten his roots.

Before taking a shot on The Voice, Chris was a worship leader at his church in Knoxville. It was clear to everyone, including his own family, that Chris stayed true to himself and what he believed in throughout this season. After he won, his mother, Janice, talked about his performance of Take Me to the King and how she knew that if it moved her, "it moved a lot of people throughout America."





7. It meant the first voice win for Alicia Keys.

The coach-artist relationship between Chris and Alicia Keys was something to be truly cherished. And her reaction to winning was priceless.

Congrats to Chris Blue and Alicia Keys!

