5 things we learned about Chris Blue from his Reddit AMA

Chris Blue is now "The Voice," so the new champion and others are thanking East Tennessee for all their support this season.

Melissa Erickson and Annie Carr, WBIR 1:53 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

It's been a whirlwind week for Chris Blue. The Knoxville singer was crowned the season 12 winner of NBC's The Voice Tuesday night, capping off a months-long run on the hit singing show that gained Blue national attention for his singing, his personal story and his dance moves. 

In between all the interviews, appearances and planning a wedding, Blue took some time out to answer questions from fans during a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Thursday.

Here are five new things we learned about Chris Blue from his AMA:

1. His go-to karaoke song – "Higher ground" by Stevie Wonder

2. Favorite Bible verse – it changes, but right now it is Psalm 91

3. Favorite song to perform – "Take me to the King" or "Money on you," hardest to prep for was "Rhythm Nation"

4. Favorite wrestler of all time – Braun Stroman right now, “Stone Cold Steve Austin” of all time

5. Hidden talent – he is a pro bowler!

And a bonus fact (because we can never have enough Chris Blue): Chris says he has already started working on new songs! 


