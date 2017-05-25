5 things we learned about Chris Blue from his Reddit AMA

Chris Blue is looking forward to the next live round of "The Voice" on Monday, April 24.

It's been a whirlwind week for Chris Blue. The Knoxville singer was crowned the season 12 winner of NBC's The Voice Tuesday night, capping off a months-long run on the hit singing show that gained Blue national attention for his singing, his personal story and his dance moves.

In between all the interviews, appearances and planning a wedding, Blue took some time out to answer questions from fans during a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Thursday.

Here are five new things we learned about Chris Blue from his AMA:

1. His go-to karaoke song – "Higher ground" by Stevie Wonder

2. Favorite Bible verse – it changes, but right now it is Psalm 91

3. Favorite song to perform – "Take me to the King" or "Money on you," hardest to prep for was "Rhythm Nation"

4. Favorite wrestler of all time – Braun Stroman right now, “Stone Cold Steve Austin” of all time

5. Hidden talent – he is a pro bowler!

And a bonus fact (because we can never have enough Chris Blue): Chris says he has already started working on new songs!





