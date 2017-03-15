WBIR
Chris Blue & family reacts to his audition on 'The Voice'

Knoxville's Chris Blue and his family gathered together to see his Blind Audition on The Voice. (3/14/17)

Knoxville singer Chris Blue brought this season's round of Blind Auditions to a close on Tuesday night. 

Blue, a praise and worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, won over Alicia Keys for the final spot on her team this season. 

The reaction of his adorable mother and his fiance were also major highlights of his appearance on Tuesday.

When Chris and his family watched on Tuesday night in Knoxville, he knew what the outcome would be but the reactions were so fantastic.  


