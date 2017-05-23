Chris Blue tops R&B charts after 'Voice' Finale

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219A -- Pictured: Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

LOS ANGELES - For the second week in a row, Knoxville singer Chris Blue got two songs in the Top 10 on iTunes.

Blue's original song Money on You secured the number three overall spot on the Top 200 Singles Chart and the number one ranking for R&B Soul songs.

His cover of Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation came in at number eight overall and number top for R&B Soul.

Because Blue's songs were in the top ten when voting closed at noon on Tuesday, he'll receive an "iTunes Bonus," which multiplies those downloads by five.

Each artist in The Voice Top 4 had at least one song in the top 10 this week, but Blue and Lauren Duski were the only ones with two songs.





Duski took the number one and number two overall spots with her original song Deja Vu and her cover of The Dance.

The season 12 champion of The Voice will be crowned Tuesday night in a special two-hour finale starting at 9 p.m. on WBIR.

