Knoxville's Chris Blue passes Voice audition

East Tennessee once again has a local to cheer for on NBC's The Voice.

Knoxville's Chris Blue, a praise and worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, performed in the Blind Auditions on Tuesday night's episode of the reality singing series, and was selected for Team Alicia.

Alicia Keys said Blue's audition was the "perfect" way to end the Voice blind auditions.

Chris Blue's audition is the PERFECT way to end #VoiceBlinds! 🙏🏽 🎤 #TeamAlicia — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 15, 2017

Blue sang Smokey Robinson's "The Tracks of My Tears" for his blind audition. He said he is "honored" to be chosen for #TeamAlicia.

I'm SO honored that @aliciakeys waited for me!!Me!?? With tears in my eyes thank you so much for believing in me!! #TeamAlicia #VoiceBlinds — Chris Blue (@Chrisbluelive) March 15, 2017

Blue started singing in church at age 3, and hasn't stopped since! He grew up in a family of seven in a tiny house in Florida. His mother started a family band called the Blue Family, where they sang at local churches.

The band became the Blue Brothers. They performed across the Midwest and on BET's Bobby Jones Gospel show.

Watch Chris Blue's reaction to seeing his blind audition on "The Voice" in the video below.

Now, the 26-year-old is a professional singer, songwriter, dancer and actor who has made a mark singing at local events Knoxville and around the word. He won Knoxville's Voice-Off competition in 2015.

He's been a worship leader at Cokesbury for the past six years.

Blue's fiancé lives in England and the two are maintaining a long-distance relationship right now, made tougher by the fact that she is battling bone marrow cancer.

We will continue to follow Blue's progress on the Voice as the season continues and wish him a lot of luck!

In 2015, Knoxville-native Emily Ann Roberts was the runner up of The Voice competition. Harlan County, Kentucky's Jordan Smith was that season's winner. WBIR followed both singers' as they found success on the reality show and beyond.

