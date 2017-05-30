Voice winner Chris Blue has some fun at WBIR

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219A -- Pictured: Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

KNOXVILLE - It's been a week since Knoxville worship leader Chris Blue was crowned the champion of NBC's The Voice, and it's been a whirlwind!

Chris spent several days doing press interviews for national television and radio shows, and has already started thinking about his first album.

He arrived back home in Knoxville last week for the first time since traveling to Los Angeles for his Voice journey.



He's spent time catching up with family and friends, and on Tuesday, we were lucky enough to welcome him to the WBIR studios for a visit.

We're big fans of Chris here at Channel 10, so we lined the hallway leading to the studio to greet him and his family as they arrived.





Watch the attached videos to meet Chris' family, how much weight he's lost since starting the Voice, and some fun trivia questions including his favorite wrestler and gospel song. We even got to hear the entire family sing together!





