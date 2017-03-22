'The Daily Show' was at Trump's Nashville rally

President Donald Trump speaks at a Nashville rally on March 15, 2017. (Photo: Andrea Morales, Getty Images)

Donald Trump's Nashville rally brought thousands of supporters and protesters to Music City last week. It also attracted the attention of "The Daily Show."

In a segment that aired Tuesday night, correspondent Jordan Klepper took to the streets outside Municipal Auditorium to talk to Trump supporters. His main question: "Why are we still on the campaign trail?"

His conversations with supporters soon veer to other topics, including the presence of Muslims in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

"We want to keep Islam out of this country, because it’s evil," one unidentified supporter tells Klepper. "There’s goals to come over here and make it like the Middle East, is what they’re trying to do. I mean, I’ve got a cousin in Murfreesboro that’s married to a Muslim, and I know what they do.”

Klepper's sarcastic response: “They say Murfreesboro is about as Middle East as you can get.”

Other supporters suggest locking up "anyone that runs against (Trump)" in 2020, and explain their preference for "Trumpcare" over "Obamacare."

"As long as it says 'Trump,' you won't be thinking about how bad it is," a young supporter tells Klepper.

"There's a slogan for 2020," the comedian responds.

Watch the full segment on Comedy Central's site.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

