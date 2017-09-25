'The Voice' returns to NBC for Season 13

NBC's 'The Voice' returns Monday, Sept. 25. (Photo: NBC)

A new season of "The Voice" gets underway Monday night, with new coach Jennifer Hudson joining Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

Hudson is not exactly a rookie.

She was the winning coach on Great Britain's version of the "The Voice" last spring.

"I'm passionate about it, because we're holding people's dreams and their destinies in our hands, you know what I mean?" she says.

Hudson should know. Her own stardom began more than a decade ago on "American Idol."

"The Voice" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Read more at nbc.com/the-voice.

Knoxville's Chris Blue won Season 12 of "The Voice". Earlier this month, Blue held 3 shows at the Tennessee Theatre.

