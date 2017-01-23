'This Is Us' NBC series shooting in Memphis

THIS IS US -- "The Big Three" Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Kate, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Parker Bates as Kevin, Lonnie Chavis as Randall -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

"This Is Us," an award-winning comedy-drama that has become a ratings winner for NBC, will shoot scenes for a coming episode Thursday and Friday in Memphis.

The program, which debuted in September, has become the top new network series of the season, according to Variety, which dubbed it a "genuine hit." In a rare example of a "double renewal," NBC last week announced the show would return for two more full 18-episode seasons, meaning it will run in prime time at least through much of 2019.

Created by Dan Fogelman (a writer whose credits include the animated hits "Cars" and "Tangled"), "This Is Us" follows the intertwined lives of several characters who share the same birthday, with frequent flashbacks to decades past. Much of the footage to be shot in Memphis is supposed to take place in 1976; as a result, local extras have been warned to avoid "trendy or modern haircuts or facial hair."

Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler said the Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission office had been working since December with the producers of "This Is Us," to coordinate the local shoot. She said many of the local crew members who worked last year on the CMT "Sun Records" program were hired for "This Is Us."

To be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the Memphis episode will feature some prominent cast members and recognizable locations (with Central Station one likely site), but Chris Kaspers, executive director of publicity for 20th Century Fox Television, said he could not give specific details. "All we can do at this point is confirm that we will be shooting in Memphis," Kaspers said. The program's ensemble cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown (recent winner of an Emmy Award for his work in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story").

Generally praised by critics, "This Is Us" was described by The Washington Post as one of the "very few network dramas aimed at viewers who are simply interested in everyday people and how they feel." Entertainment Weekly described the series as "a 21st century 'thirtysomething' for a TV generation that likes a splash of high concept in their shows and isn't afraid of melodrama."

The program also has been embraced by viewers. During ceremonies televised Jan. 18, "This Is Us" won the People's Choice Award for "Favorite New TV Drama"; and in December, the show earned the "Most Exciting New Series" trophy during the Critics Choice Television Awards.

People interested in working as extras on "This Is Us" should send an email to onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with subject line MEMPHIS TRAINSTATION. Those with vintage 1970s vehicles that can be used on the program should write hprewitt@comcast.net.

