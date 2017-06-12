A visit to Antique Addiction in Powell

Antique Addition china tea set

Antique Addiction opened in its new location in Powell just before Christmas. Seven months later many former clients from their Solway location and many new customers have found the store.

Kim Pratt is a co-owner who is proud of the variety of antiques in the store.

Antique Addition is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The address is 3529 West Emory Rd. in Powell. That is near the intersection of Emory Road and Clinton Highway.

