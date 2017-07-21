Bird banding is hands on science

Bird banding at Tremont

Science can be fun and still be real science.

A free program here in East Tennessee gives non-scientists an opportunity for hands-on learning.

Annabel and Oliver Dattilo have taken part in the program again and again at the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.

"These are wild birds. None of them have never been caught before," said 11-year-old Oliver.

His 9-year-old sister Annabel said, "Some people like reading books and others like experiencing it. I like seeing the birds and actually you know being with them and holding them and feeling them."

Tiffany Beachy is the citizen science coordinator who leads a bird banding effort.

"We like to study not only the bird themselves but where we are finding them, what sort of forest they are spending time in, and then if we can catch them over and over again it helps us understand more about them," she said.

You can barely see the mist nets they set up before sunrise. The birds can barely see them too. That's how they are captured.

"We will get them out of the net and we will bring them back to the station and put little bracelets on them," Annabel said.

Trained staff and interns handle that delicate process then bring the bird to an outdoor station.

Tiffany reached into a small bag.

"Then I take him out of the bag. And it's a surprise. Look at that. Hello birdie," she said.

That is when the science begins.

"I'm going to use my shoe-sizer here to figure out what size band this bird would take," she explained to the gathered children who could not take their eyes off the bird in her hand.

"They get to learn science by doing it and actually participating in it so it's really exciting," she said.

She uses special pliers to attach a band to the bird's leg.

"I make sure it's all the way around the bird's leg and it's not too tight," she explained.

The numbered band is important if the bird is captured again.

"If we get them several times during the summer we get to weigh them again and see how they are doing. Are they getting enough to eat? We get to look at the quality of their feathers and how that might change throughout the season and then we also get to know this is their spot. This is where they are going to come. And maybe look for them in that same spot next year," she said.

Oliver Dattilo said, "It is real science and these birds are real living things. You have to be careful with them. You can hurt them. But it's also a beautiful thing."

Annabel said, "Some are more vicious but others are really calm. It depends on the kind of bird."

Oliver has an important job to write down all the data about the bird.

"It makes me understand more that birds are, they are living things too. You know that but it feels different after you've held one," he said.

Yes, you can hold one.

Experienced bird holder Annabel knows the technique and she demonstrated with her open hands how to cradle the bird's head.

"The head would be right here and you would close it up and then the body would be right here in your hand," she said.

Oliver said, "You can touch the pictures but it's not the same. Touching a bird you feel the feathers and it's alive."

The citizen scientists gather for the final step, releasing the banded bird back into the wild.

Annabel said, "It's a lot of fun and you get to be with a real live bird. I would recommend it to a lot of people."

And then the bird flies off to the wild.

There are still three more days to participate in bird banding at Tremont: July 26, July 31 and Aug. 2.

Click here for more information.

Bird banding begins just before sunrise and continues to about noon.

You can email Tremont or just show up.

