Birth photographer shames woman for having a c-section

(Photo: Sanctimommy Facebook)

A mother-to-be's text exchange is going viral after a birth photographer refused her as a client due to her having a c-section birth.

"A surgery isn't birth, my dear," the photographer texted the mother. "You are having a surgery to remove your baby from your abdomen. That is not birth no matter how you swing it and I for one don't want to be there to take pictures of it."

The text exchange was posted to Facebook by Sanctimommy, a blog created and run by two mothers. The photographer's information had been blurred out.

"If you decide to give motherhood a go from the get and have an actual birth let me know and we can schedule your session," the photographer texted. "This motherhood job is hard, if I were you I would think twice about starting such a job by cutting corners so early in the game."

Since being posted Friday, the text exchange's screen shot has been shared over 3,000 times.

Thousands of comments and reactions on the post ridicule the photographer and urge the mother to release the business name.

"My 18 hours of induced labor with no epidural that resulted in an emergency c-section really allowed me to stay relaxed before my baby was born," one commenter posted.

While plenty of comments take aim at the photographer, the section has turned into a sharing queue from supportive mothers.

"Picture taken by a photographer during my surgical non-birth," one mother captioned her photo from a hospital room.

Many mothers took the opportunity to post photos of their own c-sections. Others described their birthing experiences and gave positive feedback for c-section delivery.

