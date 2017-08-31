Breaking a board at Jon Paul Roberts Family Taekwondo

Jon Paul Roberts Family Taekwondo offers marital arts classes and summer training camps and tonight it will host a noisy and fun event called Breakathon.

About a hundred children will break boards in a Tae Kwon Do exhibition at Knoxville Center Thursday night. Breakathon starts at 6:30 in the center food court.

Participants raise money to support Taekwondo Youth Alliance (TYA).

Taekwondo Youth Alliance (TYA) provides self defense training scholarships for those in financial need.

It is the philosophy of TYA that no one should be denied the chance to be educated in self defense because of the inability to pay.

