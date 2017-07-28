Butterfly Festival in Oak Ridge Saturday

Monarch butterfly (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

Butterflies are not only beautiful but also an important part of the ecosystem.

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will host the Butterfly Festival on Saturday, July 29, from 10:00 to 2:00 at the UT Arboretum Auditorium in Oak Ridge.

Gates open at 9:30 Saturday morning.

The event will take place rain or shine.

A butterfly release is set for noon and 2:00. Children are invited to participate for $10 per butterfly.

Speakers include Rita Venable who is an award-winning writer, photographer and butterfly expert. She will speak about "Small-scale Butterfly Gardening" at 10:00 and 1:00.

Local nature educator Kris Light will present a talk at 11:00: "Butterfly Bonanza."

The Butterfly Festival will feature five local artisans, food vendors, one native plant vendor, as well as crafting opportunities for kids.

Old time string band Boogertown Gap will perform from 11:00 to 1:00.

The UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center is co-sponsoring the event. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014. It is one of 10 outdoor laboratories in Tennessee that is part of the UT AgResearch system.

AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research, and public service through the UT College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices.

© 2017 WBIR.COM