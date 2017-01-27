Class teaches audition techniques

Avi Kaplan of Pentatonix at UT

MARYVILLE - The month of January is a chance for some college students to take an extra class at Maryville College. One class is an intensive study of audition techniques.

The skills the students learn apply not only to landing a spot on the stage but also to graduate school and landing a job.

They are practicing for performances next weekend that will have the same flavor as the musical and the movie "A Chorus Line," a show about getting ready for a show.

"We'll have musical theater pieces. But then we'll have also opera pieces in there. And then we'll have people who just dance and people who do monologues," Freshman Lindsey Lively said.

Maryville College Lecturer of Music Christy Lee said, "The students are playing all the parts. We have producers, we have actors, we have a janitor, we have a stage manager, we have a the ticket taker. So all those things will be parts that the students will play. But the idea is the show is demonstrating what an audition situation is like."

Christy Lee will play the piano for the show. It's the grand finale to the audition technique seminar she is teaching at Maryville College. It covers singing, acting and even dancing, which surprised freshman Lindsey Lively.

"I never considered myself a dancer and I always think wow I am really uncoordinated. And then I came to this class and not only can I dance I actually really enjoy it and it's part of the class that I really look forward to each day," Lindsey said.

The students learn how to successfully audition.

"They have to have the right song, the right monologue. So finding a repertoire that's appropriate for their age, their body type, their gender. Then also what to wear at the audition, how to present a resume and a head shot, how to find out where the auditions are. What am I appropriate for? Am I ready to be hired or just do volunteer or community work? So really all the nuts and bolts that go into it," Christy said.

They also learn what not to do.

"You certainly don't want to be mean. You want to have a nice attitude. That's one of the things we keep coming back to is that your presentation may be only three or four minutes but you want to present yourself as a really nice human being because that goes a long way," she said.

If you swap the word "auditon" for "interview" then you realize those tips are perfect for job seekers.

"How we present ourselves in our everyday life is very similar to how you present yourself in an audition," Linsdey said. "You want people to perceive you in a certain way so you need to act a certain way, stand a certain way, dress a certain way, so that people receive you how you want to be received."

Christy said, "This is really about a real life experience whether it be auditioning for the corporate world so to speak or whatever the job market may be these are the same skills that apply toward being a professional in any setting."

Sitting in the audience will be entertaining and educational for the next time you have a real life audition.

The performances are next Thursday and Friday (Feb 2 and 3) at 7:00 at the Clayton Center at Maryville College. It's free! But you need to reserve a ticket because there is limited seating.

