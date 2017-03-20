Clinton is a destination for antiques

antique phonograph

The Antique Merchants Guild of Clinton invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks and browse the shops filled with a large and varied selection of quality antiques, collectibles and gifts at affordable prices.

The stores feature a variety of antiques including American, European and primitive period furnishings, china, lamps, clocks, interior decor and much more.

The Clinch River Spring Antique Fair will be Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The street fair features 100+ vendors from several states. It will be held rain or shine.

Shops will remain open Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The registration cost is $75 per booth. Only vendors selling antiques are permitted.

© 2017 WBIR.COM