Mermaids at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies

Mermaids are now swimming at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. Summer shows are every day at 12:00 2:00 and 4:00. They do meet and greets at 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00.

You can see them swim with with tropical fish, sting rays, and more sea life in Coral Reef of the Aquarium.

The aquarium is in Gatlinburg on The Parkway at traffic light #5. It is open every day of the year.

