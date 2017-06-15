Dragon Boats race this Saturday to benefit KARM

The KARM Dragon Boat Festival draws corporate and community teams that compete for a variety of awards, while serving as a primary fundraiser for Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

It is this Saturday from 8:00 to 4:00 at The Cove at Concord Park.

This event is free to the public. It includes food vendors and fun activities throughout the day for everyone to enjoy.

Opening Ceremonies will begin promptly at 8:00 am that include the national anthem and the annual eye dotting ceremony.

The first race begins at 8:30 am and the event concludes by 3 pm with the awards ceremony on site.

There will be plenty of parking available at the cove and across the street at all four baseball fields. Beginning at 7:00 am there will also be parking available with shuttle at Farragut High School near the gym.

