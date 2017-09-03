Woman kayaks more than 30 people to her home

HOUSTON - On an ordinary street in Meyerland, mountains of debris fill the yards in every home.

A rare two-story house sits in the middle of the block. The homeowners are ordinary people who like so many people did something truly extraordinary when Harvey struck.

It is a story that could only be shared on the condition we do not identify the family by name or face.

The wife says she does not feel right capitalizing on tragedy. She said she should not be made a hero when she simply is not.

She along with her husband and others kayaked out into the storm to ferry more than 30 people to their home. They sheltered flood victims in their second story while their first story flooded.

Although you don't see this woman’s face, she is the face of ordinary Houstonians everywhere who met Harvey with resolve and action.

© 2017 KHOU-TV