Willow and her mom Juma at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. (Photo: Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Custom)

BALTIMORE, Md. – While thousands are patiently watching and waiting for April the giraffe to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, another giraffe at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has given birth to a baby calf!

Juma, a four-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf, named Willow, on Monday, February 6, 2017 around 4:35 p.m. Willow is the first giraffe calf to be born at the Maryland Zoo in over 20 years.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome this beautiful calf to the Zoo family,” said Don Hutchinson, president/CEO of the Zoo. “She will bring a lot of excitement to the Giraffe House and make a wonderful addition to the herd.”

Willow weighed around 125 pounds and was 6’1” when she was born. The Zoo held an online contest for their newest addition to be named based on votes from the public.

Staff members say Juma, Willow, and dad Caesar are doing well and the zoo is allowing small groups into the Giraffe House to meet Willow.

To keep up-to-date on Willow and the giraffes at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, follow their page on Facebook.

