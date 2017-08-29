HGTV has selected a home in Knoxville's 4th & Gill neighborhood as its 2017 Urban Oasis. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A renovated one-story Craftsman bungalow in North Knoxville will be given away in the HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 sweepstakes.

The transformation of the three bedroom two bathroom house in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood began in March. It features an outdoor space with a screened porch, outdoor patio, and a fire pit. One addition is an asymmetrical freestanding garage.

This year's grand prize is valued at more that $600,000 and includes the furnished residence and $50,000 .

The online sweepstakes starts October 2 and ends November 22.



