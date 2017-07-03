How many hot dogs could you eat in 10 minutes?

Two Hot Dogs Hotdogs

A man who lives in Maryville will spend a few days in New York as a participant in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest .

It is an annual American hot dog competitive eating competition. It is held each year on Independence Day at Nathan's Famous Corporation's original restaurant in Coney Island.

According to legend, in 1916, on the 4th of Huly, four immigrants held a hot dog eating contest to settle an argument about who was the most patriotic.

The contest has gained public attention in recent years due to the stardom of Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut. The current champion is Joey Chestnut who ate 70 hot dogs in the 2016 championship. He beat out 2015 champ Matt Stonie.



© 2017 WBIR.COM