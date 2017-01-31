Instagram can be a money maker

Instagram Fashion Business

LOUISVILLE - A University of Tennessee student has transformed her social media account into a social marketing opportunity. She's earning extra money from her smart phone.

"Social networking is just such a new and innovative way for people to get connected, to make money, to meet new people and to just grow a new persona. And I really feel like it is a walking resume itself," Tala Shatara said.

Her resume is her Instagram account. Instagram is a social media network to broadcast video and photographs. About four-and-a-half years ago, Tala Shatara started posting on @talashatara.

"Family, cute puppies, the weather, outfit of the day, no makeup. You get the picture," she said.

The pictures have changed and so has her focus. Now she creates content for a specific demographic, a target audience: young women who love fashion and beauty.

"I kind of felt like if I just started doing something I really loved and show people it didn't really feel like a business it just felt like a fun hobby. And it just grew and grew and grew," she said.

It grew into a business, something Shatara didn't really expect.

"I didn't really know that a lot of the fashion industry came with sponsorships, came with endorsements and came with promotions. I put my email on for people to email me and just say, 'I like this where did you get it?'" she said.

Then she got an email from a company asking her to try one of its beauty products.

"They sent it over in one piece FDA approved, amazing product, $200-value product that I see my favorite celebrities use, and I am in shock that it is my hand for free and all I have to do is post a picture," she said.

A batch of 30 hair products just arrived in the mail.

"She emailed me and she was like, 'I really want you have this I feel like it would do magic wonders for your hair.' And I was like, 'Send it over,'" she said.

Most of the benefits are free products but some of it is cash.

"I've made $100 from Walgreens before and I know it's not a lot, but I want to put that out there because as a college students that will pay for me to eat for a month probably," she said.

Shatara is a junior at the University of Tennessee majoring in journalism and taking related courses.

"Sitting in my first PR class last semester, what I do is PR. It's typically promoting people's products, being the messenger, carrying out a whole business deal," she said. "I know how to talk to people a little bit more, I know how to make business deals, I know how to negotiate, I know how to respond by deadline."

Those are skills for her future.

"I want to get my masters in law and I want to work for media law," she said. "But also be an author on top of that. I look to publish within the next two years."

She thinks her Instagram account will help her achieve that goal.

"I really wanted to put out a book and I wanted to have an audience and I felt like what better way than just branding your own name. Kind of already being a persona out in the real world before you even step into a publisher's office and say, 'Hey, this is who I am,' where they can look and see what you have already done," she said.

She's already has done a lot before her 21st birthday next month.

Shatara does not post negative reviews. She simply sends back the product or declines to try it if she has already heard negative comments.

cell phone with manicure

(© 2017 WBIR)