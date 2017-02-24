Jigsaw puzzles pay tribute to veterans

Jigsaw Puzzle with hand

It's a sign of respect many of us have said to a veteran: Thank you for your service.

One woman in Oak Ridge decided her thanks needed to go beyond words. So she turned her passion for puzzles into an appreciation of veterans.

She knows where every single one fits in a 1,000-piece puzzle she assembled in her kitchen.

"The red and white goes over here. The stars go over here," she explained.

Over the past decade, Sandy Hermann-Shelton has made hundreds and hundreds of "It is the Veteran" puzzles. The same puzzle, over and over again.

She started her puzzle mission after a veteran didn't seem to appreciate her words of thanks. So she put her thanks into action - she worked the puzzle featuring words of praise for veterans - framed it - and gave it to him.

"I presented it to him and he was like 'I've never been thanked like that before. I don't know what to say. I am speechless.' And it just went from there," she said.

She compares the picture on the box to the pieces in her hand, studying the colors, not the shape.

The process starts in her kitchen at her home in Oak Ridge. It includes not only putting together the puzzle but also applying multiple layers of glue to both sides with a day of drying time between each coat.

"To put it together, (it takes) a couple of hours. To complete it to framing and walking out the door, a week," she said.

The one in her living room came from her husband's former office at Homeland Security.

"This is the first one that I donated publicly and he took it and put it in his office. And all the men who worked there were on Border Patrol and FBI and the whole government people. And they said, 'Wow where did you get that puzzle?' and he said, 'My wife,' and they said, 'I want one, I want one,' and it went from there," she said.

Now framed puzzles just like that one hang on walls across East Tennessee and beyond.



"I donated one to each of the five fallen soldiers in Chattanooga that got killed on July 15, 2015. Got one all the way to Texas, Wisconsin, Montana, Georgia," she said.

And she also gave one to a place in North Knoxville - WBIR-TV.

She said she wanted 10News Anchor John Becker to have it to recognize his effort to share veterans' stories in his ongoing Service and Sacrifice series.

(© 2017 WBIR)