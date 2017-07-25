Kickstand Knoxville sets up repair stations

Bicycle spokes

Kickstand Knoxville is a community bike shop dedicated to getting bikes into the hands of kids and adults who need them.

Bike recipients are identified through various groups in the city who work with clients who need dependable transportation.

The group meets Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to dusk and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at Fourth United Presbyterian Church on Broadway. Volunteers can just show up to help repair bicycles. Those are also the times to drop off gently used bikes.

A new endeavor will complement the cycling scene with bicycling infrastructure that helps cyclists facing small mechanical difficulties like loose chains and slipping brakes.

While cyclists may have the technical understanding to accomplish small repairs, without the tools, it isn't possible. That's where repair stations come in.

Use this map to locate the repair stations.

Kickstand Knoxville received an anonymous donation for enough money to cover the cost of 20 repair stations complete with a stand for suspending the bike during repairs and the most commonly needed tools for doing the repair.

Two donors that contributed to Kickstand Knoxville are the Jeff Roth Cycling Foundation and Tennessee Valley Bikes.

The organization still needs donations to pay for bike pumps at each station.

