On Sunday June 4 the greater Knoxville community will have a chance to try traditional Jewish food at the "Knoshville" Jewish Food Festival.

Knoshville will bring together every Jewish organization in the Knoxville and Oak Ridge area, in celebration and appreciation of Jewish foods and cuisine. The entire community is invited to attend.

Menu:

Bagels and lox (smoked salmon); Shakshuka (Middle Eastern spicy baked egg dish); Bundt cakes; "black and white" cookies; mandlebrot (it's like biscotti, but better) potato latkes (pancakes); potato knishes (delicious filling covered with dough and baked or fried); matzah ball soup (dumplings in broth); challah (Jewish egg bread)

In respect of kashrut, the kosher Jewish dietary laws and traditions, no meat or poultry items will be available at this event. Dairy, fish and vegetarian items, and some gluten-free items will be available.

In addition to foods, Knoshville will feature:

Israeli Dancing, Noon-1:30 p.m.

Introduction to Judaism, Rabbi Alon Ferency, Heska Amuna Synagogue, 12:30 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

Intro to Jewish Dietary Laws, Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm, Chabad of Knoxville, 1:30-2:00 p.m.

Knoshville Jewish Food Festival

Sunday June 4

11:00 to 2:00

Arnstein Jewish Community Center Gym

Minimum food purchase is $10 - admission is free.



