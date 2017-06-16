Knoxville Brewfest is Saturday

Knoxville Brewfest 2017 logo

Knoxville Brewfest is in a new location for 2017 in the heart of Downtown Knoxville on the 700 Block of Gay Street. That is the big parking lot across the street from the BijouTheatre.

The event is Saturday 4:00 to 8:00.

You must have a ticket and be 21 to enter.

No children. No pets. Rain or Shine.

Water will be provided but food is not included in the ticket price. Vendors will be on site or you can bring your own food.

Tickets are $50 and that covers a tasting cup and unlimited beer sampling.

Designated Driver tickets are $20.

Knoxville Brewfest benefits a non-profit called Cure Duchenne.



