HOUSTON -- Video from KHOU 11 Reporter Jason Miles shows flooded drivers on the North Freeway at West early Tuesday.

While some waited for the water to go down, others were apparently helped by a man in a monster truck.

Take a look.

".. Monster truck to the rescue! Only in Texas. Super sized pickup pulled the box truck out of flooded frontage road," Miles tweeted.

