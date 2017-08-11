Man tries to date 6 women in one night, and things quickly backfire

Lisette Pylant livetweeted a date gone wrong on Monday night. Photo: Screenshot

A Washington, D.C. man's attempt to turn his Monday night into a round of speed-dating went horribly wrong after his dates joined forces and became friends.

Lisette Pylant, an officer manager in D.C., was set up on a date by several of her friends, according to her now-famous Twitter thread. Pylant said she showed up at the bar where her friend works and was told that the guy she was meeting "sucked," but she decided to give it a go anyway.

What followed is the stuff viral Twitter moments are made of.

Forty-five minutes into Pylant's date with "Justin," another date showed up.

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

"I decide to play the friend in order to help the girl feel less awkward until he exits for a moment, and then I tell her what's up," Pylant tweeted.

The girls team up, and then wait for it ... another girl shows up. This makes three dates at the same bar.

Pylant tweeted that the women jokingly asked "Justin" if there was going to be a rose ceremony.

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill 👌🏽 — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

After leaving the bar, the women were alerted by the bartender that Justin had another date. Pylant tweeted that she sent her friend to retrieve the 8 p.m. date and bring her to the bar the other dates were hanging out at.

We're now all hanging out at another bar together pic.twitter.com/jasDbaDQCL — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

This went on for a while, and Justin seemingly left alone after date No. 6.

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/27rY4QJ1EF — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Apparently, No. 6 was with her aunt and mom, and they joined the girl crew too.

He finally realized he wasn't winning and just walked out. #6 and her mom and aunt are now our new best friends — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Better luck next time, Justin!

