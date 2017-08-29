Maryville man starts salsa business

Sez Salsa

Is it a dip? Is it a condiment? Is it a sauce? No matter how you define it, salsa is a popular snack.

A man in Maryville is turning his taste for salsa into a small business.

Troy Ward works an early morning shift at his full time job in Maryville which leaves the afternoon and evening to make salsa.

"I was thinking of bringing some West Coast flavor into salsa. I think everybody loves salsa. By trial and error I came up with this recipe and it just tastes like home," he said.

Home is Rialto, California. The name of the salsa has a California connection too: Sez Salsa.

"The reason it's called that is because that was my nickname out in California because I always had something to say about something or I loved to join in a conversation," he said.

Conversations with family and friends and even strangers convinced him to take his salsa beyond his kitchen.

"There's a few people who said oh I don't like salsa. I said well just try mine it's different. And they tried it and they loved it," he said.

Troy customizes it for customers.

"I can make it as hot or as mild as you would like," he said. "I can't handle Carolina Reapers but there's a lot of people who can. I tried it and I choked. A few people say it's hot but it could be hotter."

Troy won't say exactly what his West Coast flavor is.

"It's not very sweet. It is savory. I do blend all the, except for the cilantro, I blend everything so every bite you get a taste of all the ingredients," he said.

It's a small operation right now. He has a facebook page for Sez Salsa and sells most of it through word of mouth, after those mouths have tasted his product.

"Every time I make some my dad says is there any left for us? Of course."

Troy says he is experimenting with new salsa versions with pineapples and mangos.

