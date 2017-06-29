MEDIC and Bruster's team up for Pint for a Pint blood drives

If you'd like to help others by donating blood this week, MEDIC Regional Blood Center has a sweet deal for you!

Wednesday and Thursday MEDIC is teaming up with Bruster's Ice Cream for the Pint for a Pint blood donation event. Donors can give blood and receive a free pint of ice cream from Bruster's, as well as a free Chick-fil-A sandwich coupon and MEDIC t-shirt.

The donation event is happening at the locations and times listed below.





Wednesday, June 28th:

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1400 W Broadway Ave Maryville, 11am – 7pm

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 906 E. Emory Rd Powell, 11am – 7pm

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1043 Old Cedar Bluff Rd Knoxville, 11am – 7pm

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 7670 S. Northshore Dr Knoxville, 11am – 7pm

Food City, 7510 Asheville Hwy Knoxville, 2:30pm – 6pm

Food City, 7202 Maynardville Pike Knoxville, 9am – 1pm

Sacred Heart Cathedral, 711 Northshore Drive Knoxville, 12pm – 6pm

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Ave Knoxville, 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike Farragut, 6:30am – 6pm

Thursday, June 29th:

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1400 W Broadway Ave Maryville, 11am – 7pm

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 906 E. Emory Rd Powell, 11am – 7pm

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1043 Old Cedar Bluff Rd Knoxville, 11am – 7pm

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 7670 S. Northshore Dr Knoxville, 11am – 7pm

Clinton Physical Therapy, 1921 N Charles G Seivers Blvd, 10am – 4pm

Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Hwy, 1pm – 7pm

University Park Apartments, 301 Lippencott Street Knoxville, 12pm – 7pm

MEDIC Knoxville, 1601 Ailor Ave Knoxville, 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut, 11000 Kingston Pike Farragut, 7:30am – 7pm

© 2017 WBIR.COM