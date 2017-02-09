Mini town features University of Tennessee landmark

needlepoint model building

A woman who moved here from Florida has become a Tennessee Vols fan. She's invested a lot of time into a tribute to the team.

When you step into Deena Ruth's house you step into her imagination.

Her living room in Louisville is now home to a miniature town complete with a fire station and a police station.

"I'm an artist and I wanted to be an architect but now I guess I am a little of both," she said.

It's developed over the last year at the hands of Deena Ruth, who loves to needlepoint. She also uses plastic canvas, glue sticks, of course cardboard and little wooden spools.

They aren't just buildings. Like some doll houses, they open up to reveal the details inside.

Her version of a McDonald's restaurant is especially detailed.

"I've made little burgers and bought little miniature Pepsi bottles and real silverware and real dishes are inside. Same with the Waffle House there are real dishes and real pots and pans," she said.

Her town includes a few Knoxville-specific structures. Deena has never been to the full-sized Sunsphere but she made a tiny one for her living room.

"I came across a little toy that had a disco ball on it so I took it off the toy and built a figure for it and glued it on the top and painted it gold," she said.

She started on her latest creation as football season was winding down. Neyland Stadium rises above her town. The stands look the fans have checkered Neyland. The stadium features a Power T and checker board end zones.

It isn't finished.

"I still have to make the box offices and get the football players in it and put a glass top on it."

The opposing team will be tiny Alabama players.

Deena plans to finish Neyland next, then add lights to it and some of the other buildings.

It's a town built with thread, and glue, and a lot of heart.

